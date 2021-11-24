While playing together in the bedroom, a 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy was shot and killed by his 6-year-old sibling.

According to a police report, a 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy was tragically shot by his 6-year-old sibling after being left alone with an unsecured gun in a bedroom.

On Monday about 5:30 p.m. ET, Connor Wolfe, 5, was shot.

The kid died at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at 6:30 p.m., according to the Penn Hills police chief. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office did not identify him until Tuesday morning.

According to a statement made on Tuesday, “detectives discovered evidence showing that a 6-year-old sibling accidently shot the victim while handling an unsecured weapon present within the residence.”

When police arrived at the scene of a “shooting incident,” they discovered the youngsters alone in the house.

“One of the children was shot while playing in the rear bedroom,” Lt. Venerando Costa told WTAE, an ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh.

The gun is legally possessed by a parent of the children, according to Penn Hills police and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit. According to a statement, the parent is collaborating with police.

Wolfe attends Penn Hills School District and is in kindergarten. In a statement, the school district added, “We encourage all members of our PH community to remember Connor and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”