While playing football with buddies, a ‘fit and healthy’ kid collapsed and died.

Defibrillators should be made essential for all grassroots clubs, according to the family of a youngster who fell and died while playing football with pals.

Kyle Mulholland was 19 years old when he suffered a heart attack while out with friends in Walton, Liverpool, in 2005.

Astley, from Wythenshawe, is now campaigning for all clubs and institutions to have a defibrillator and someone trained in CPR.

“You’re told it’s ‘natural causes,’ so you feel you haven’t got anyone to blame,” Astley, a semi-professional player for non-league Trafford FC, said.

“So you’re still grieving in some ways.”

“However, you eventually learn to live with it.” You, like everyone else, have good and terrible days.

“However, what happened to Christian [Eriksen] brought everything flooding back.”

According to the MEN, Kyle was previously fit and healthy.

Kyle could have survived if there had been the necessary equipment or skilled professionals on hand, according to his family.

Christian Eriksen’s family says it’s apparent that anything can happen to anyone when he collapsed during the European Championship this year.

“Everyone has seen it can happen to anyone,” Astley remarked.

“Christian Eriksen was a healthy young man. He’s at the top of his game, and he’s probably making £11-12k per game.

“Having someone like that afflicted shows that it can happen to anyone, at any moment, and anywhere.”

“I believe people are beginning to realize that it does happen.”

“It occurs at all levels of the game, but there are those who are less fortunate, and the equipment necessary to save their lives is not available.”

“We must also consider them and their families.”

“It’s as though no one thinks about it until it occurs to them.”

“Even now, when I play, I get the impression that anything may happen to anyone on this field.”

“It is my mission to force change and ensure that, if it does, this life-saving equipment is available.”

Kyle’s petition, which he started after his brother died, has regained traction in recent weeks, with many people sharing it on social media.

It has already been signed over 70,000 times, with an additional 20,000 signatures added in the previous three weeks.

