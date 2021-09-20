While playing a video game, a 12-year-old boy speaks out against homophobia.

Even while many adults still refuse to embrace LGBTQ people, youngsters nowadays appear to be more accepting.

A 12-year-old boy was seen punching his friend after making a homophobic remark while the two were playing a computer game, according to footage released on Sept. 17. For all the right reasons, the video, which was posted by the young boy’s father, went viral online.

The footage, which was published on Twitter, showed the toddler wearing headphones while playing “Call of Duty.” While fighting the baddies on screen, the boy abruptly lashes out homophobes who have discriminated against LGBTQ people and made them feel awful about themselves.

The child goes on to explain to his friend, who appears to be unfamiliar with LGBTQ, that the abbreviation does not solely refer to gay individuals.

“So you’re arguing that even though you’re transgender, you’re still a guy?”

What’s the big deal if it’s their decision?” In the video, the youngster can be heard saying. “LGBTQ encompasses more than simply homosexuality.”

The video has since received 3.5 million views on the microblogging site, with many people praising the boy’s sincere attempts. “This is the generation of my kid. For them, we must save the globe. In the comments area, one user stated, “They’re better than us.” Another person said, “His groomer must be extremely proud.”

“The youngsters will naturally understand and know. The only confusion emerges when you encourage children to dislike people who aren’t the default,” read one response. “This boy represents our future, and that makes me happy. (I could live without the gun video game, but for the time being, I’ll take the victory)” read another comment.

A Twitter user who shared the video remarked, “If you need a reminder that the kids are okay, please watch these two-minutes.”

LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and/or questioning) is an acronym that stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and/or questioning. The term LGBTQ was expanded to LGBTQIA to include asexual and/or ally in a drive toward inclusivity.