While playing, a 5-year-old girl is killed when a 300-pound stone monument falls on her.

A 5-year-old Georgia girl died Monday when a 300-pound stone monument fell on her while she and her sister were playing.

Bella Bennett, the victim, was at the Lee Street Resource Center in Blackshear when the awful occurrence occurred. Bella’s 8-year-old sister was playing on the monument on Sunday night, and when she jumped off, the stone structure toppled on Bella, who was just 5-years-old. The girl, who had just begun kindergarten at Blackshear Elementary, was transported to the hospital and then flown to Wolfson Children’s Hospital. The girl was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

“It was on top of the small girl,” says the narrator. It engulfed half of her body, including her head and shoulders. “She was pinned in, and her father couldn’t pull her out,” a witness told WVLT TV on condition of anonymity. “I attempted to raise it so that he could take her out. “We didn’t make it.”

Her older sister began yelling and calling for aid after the monument toppled on the girl.

The slab had to be moved off the victim by three individuals, according to accounts.

According to News 4 Jax, photos from the incident revealed only one bolt in the collapsed monument.

On Monday afternoon, priests and community members gathered at the spot to pay their condolences to the slain girl.

One of the mourners pleaded, “Oh Lord, this community needs you.” “Lord, we need you more than we’ve ever needed you.”

Mandy Williams, assistant principal at Blackshear Elementary, recalled the youngster telling her that she used to like playing with her elder sister.

“We are really enamored with her. Her professors are heartbroken. Our principal is completely distraught. It’s simply difficult to comprehend right now,” Williams, who has known Bella since she was in kindergarten, told local media. “Pray for their loved ones. Right now, the most important thing they need is your prayers.”

According to the authorities, the two girls resided with their grandmother approximately a block away from the resource center where the event occurred.

The death of the toddler has prompted authorities to initiate an inquiry. However, it is unclear whether any charges will be brought against anyone. The incident had no effect on the older sister.