While picking up her husband from his drunk accident, a drunk woman smashed his car.

According to Complex on Wednesday, a husband and wife were both arrested on Monday for driving under the influence. According to various sources, the inebriated wife collided with her husband’s automobile when picking him up from his own drunken car accident.

There were no serious injuries, but the husband was sent to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening medical problem.

Donald Ricketts, 56, of Poseyville, Indiana, was driving northbound on SR 165 when he collided with the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer traveling southbound, according to police.

According to Complex, neither Ricketts nor the tractor-trailer driver were hurt.

The crash site was close to Ricketts’ home, so he allegedly called his wife Cheral Ricketts to pick him up from the scene, according to WEHT. Cheral, on the other hand, arrived late and collided with her husband’s automobile. Both automobiles were written off.

When officers arrived on the scene, they administered preliminary breathalyzer tests to the pair. Cheral had a BAC of.22 percent, while Donald had a BAC of.28 percent, according to both reports. .08 % is the legal limit.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 28 people die in drunk driving accidents in the United States every day. In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available on the NHTSA website, 10,142 persons died in alcohol-related crashes.

In the same year, the Fountain Law Firm recorded 99 fatalities and 1,788 injuries in Indiana as a result of alcohol-related collisions.

According to Nolo, Indiana, unlike other states, uses the term “operating while intoxicated” (OWI) instead of “driving under the influence” (DUI) to refer to “alcohol or drugged driving.” Indiana also has a “zero tolerance” rule, which makes it illegal for anybody under the age of 21 to drive a vehicle with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of.02 percent or higher.

Those found guilty of drunk driving in the state can expect their license to be revoked, as well as possible jail time or penalties. Those found with a BAC of.15 percent or greater may face enhanced penalties and/or jail time, according to Nolo.

