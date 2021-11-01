While people are eating their tea, masked men tear up the establishment.

This weekend, masked men smashed up a restaurant while customers were eating their meals.

On the evening of Saturday, October 30, police were called to Furusato Bar and Grill on Westway in Maghull.

The two males stormed the restaurant at 8 p.m., which was packed with diners at the time.

The footage of two masked males caught on CCTV in the restaurant was shared with Merseyside Police.

Around 100 people were eating their lunches when the front window was broken through, according to restaurant manager Theresa Abrahams.

According to The Washington Newsday, the 32-year-old said: “Others of the females believed it was a champagne bottle popping, and some of the clients thought it was gunshots. I was in the middle of the restaurant.

“When we all looked up, we saw glass falling over the restaurant’s front area.”

Glass from the window continued to fall for almost five minutes, according to Theresa, until the entire window had caved in.

Only a few months ago, on August 13, the restaurant and bar began for business.

She stated, ” “I have no idea what was going through my head. At the moment, everything is a bit of a blur.

“I was completely taken aback and couldn’t believe what had happened.

“We’re not going to be affected by it. All of our customers were more than glad to stay and return, therefore it had no effect on us. We’re just trying to remain optimistic that our clients are loyal and want to support a small business.” Following the incident, Merseyside Police has issued a public call for information.

According to a police spokeswoman, “Officers were dispatched to the Furusato Bar & Grill restaurant on Westway in Maghull at around 8.20 p.m. on Saturday 30 October to investigate a report of criminal damage.

“Two males with their faces hidden smashed a major window in the restaurant before fleeing the scene in an unknown car.

“During the incident, no one was hurt.

“Anyone with information should contact our social media department, with reference 21000754929, via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

“You can also contact the non-profit organization.”

