While paying for food at a McDonald’s drive-thru, a customer was killed in a ‘freak accident.’

Following a “freak event” at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Edmonton, where a man was crushed by his own vehicle, a McDonald’s customer in Canada has died.

After a customer came at the drive-thru and placed his order at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the incident occurred. He did, however, drop his bank card on the ground after paying for the food at the window and attempted to pick it up.

When the customer opened his door to grab the item, the vehicle proceeded to roll forward, trapping and crushing the driver between the car door and a restaurant structural piece.

Tania Visintin, a constable with the Vancouver Police Department, reported that emergency responders attempted but failed to save the man’s life. His true identity was yet to be revealed.

“First responders attempted to resuscitate the man, but he regrettably died on the site. This is really a horrible situation. “Our heartfelt sympathies to this man’s family and friends,” she added in a statement.

“People aren’t used to seeing something like this happen, especially at your place of business. I’m guessing everyone is a little shaken.”

McDonald’s employees who may have been affected by the accident will have access to victim services.

It was an uncommon accident, according to Visintin, because only one vehicle was involved. The incident will be investigated by the Vancouver Police Collision Investigation Unit in collaboration with the BC Coroners Service.

“When we hear of a tragic motor vehicle accident, it’s almost always a collision with another car.” So, given that there was no other car involved, this appears to be a freak accident,” she said.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident at McDonald’s or has dash-cam footage from the area where the accident occurred to contact them.