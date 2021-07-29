While out playing with his son, Dad notices a ‘UFO’ buzzing above houses.

A father says he saw a UFO floating in the sky while playing outside with his three-year-old son.

On Sunday, July 25 at around 5 p.m., Michael, from West Derby, was in the garden with his three-year-old son.

The 39-year-old raised his eyes to the sky, saying that “something flying around” had captured his and his son’s attention, so he began recording a video with his phone.

READ MORE: Andrew Devine, a Hillsborough survivor, has died, making him the 97th casualty.

“It felt strange,” he told The Washington Newsday. As it continued to catch the light, I appeared metallic or spinning.

“It was pulsing, and I couldn’t hear any sounds coming from it.” “I was completely enthralled.”

Michael captured a video of a reflecting dot floating in the sky.

He checked FlightRadar24 after sighting the item to see if there were any planes in the sky at the time.

“On one of my recordings, there was one plane that could be seen, and that was the only aircraft above us at the time,” he claimed.

“I also looked to see which way the wind was blowing to see if it was a balloon, but it was blowing in the opposite direction.

“It also didn’t appear to be a drone, and it kept disappearing and reappearing.

“I’m not claiming it was little green men, but I was completely enthralled.”

After the Pentagon published footage of a “unidentified airborne phenomenon,” Michael expressed his want to learn more.

Since then, the US government has formed a taskforce to look into sightings of unexplained flying objects by US military personnel.

“No, it’s not the ISS,” Micheal answered when asked if he thought it was the International Space Station. The International Space Station (ISS) rotates from west to east as well, however it is not visible during the day.

“Plus, it changes its direction of travel in the end, but the ISS stays in the same orbit.”