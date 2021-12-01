While out for a walk, an elderly woman was hit by an automobile and killed.

While out on a walk in Birkdale, two elderly people were knocked down and killed.

On Tuesday, November 30, about 4.35 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Lulworth Road in response to reports of a collision.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two elderly women in their 70s and 80s who had been struck by a white Audi A3 on the road.

The elderly women were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but they died shortly afterwards. Their relatives have been notified.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

On Lulworth Road, road closures are still in effect, and vehicles are asked to seek alternate routes.

The investigation is still underway, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

“An investigation has been initiated into this unfortunate occurrence, and we are want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision,” Sergeant Mat Shaw said.

“Likewise, if you were traveling near Lulworth Road at the time and have any dashcam film, please study it and contact us if you spot anything.” The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.” Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000831536.