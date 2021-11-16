While out celebrating his birthday in NYC, a man was fatally shot by robbers

A 32-year-old man was tragically shot by a gang of robbers while out celebrating his birthday with pals in New York City over the weekend.

Three males approached Jonathan Pea, of the Bronx, and an unnamed 46-year-old man outside Maribella Restaurant on Macombs Road near Inwood Avenue in Mount Eden Saturday afternoon with pistols pulled, CBS 2 reported.

According to CCTV provided by the New York City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Division, the robbers forced the two victims against the shop and removed Pea’s 18-karat gold necklace from his neck.

According to the New York Daily News, Pea’s live-in partner, Zayerelin Figueroa, gave him the necklace four years ago.

The Daily News reported Figueroa, 35, as stating, “He had coveted the chain for so many years.”

Jaylien Pea, the couple’s 14-year-old daughter, adding, “He would wear it all the time, never take it off.”

When Pea and his friend attempted to flee, the thieves opened fire on them. According to the video of the confrontation, Pea was shot in the chest and his friend was wounded in the buttocks.

In stable condition, the older victim was transferred to Lincoln Hospital.

Pea was taken to BronxCare Health System in a private automobile, where he died.

Pea celebrated his 32nd birthday just days before his death, according to CBS 2.

“He went out to celebrate with his buddies, as one would ordinarily do. People who are living their lives, you know “His daughter expressed her thoughts.

Figueroa and their two kids, Jaylien and the teen’s 8-year-old sister, surviving Pea, who worked for a moving firm and was remembered as the light of the party.

To pay their respects, mourners placed candles, photographs, and condolences in a makeshift monument.

Figueroa, who had to be hospitalized for dehydration after learning of Pea’s death, is now seeking to fund $10,000 to pay for his funeral.

“‘When is daddy coming home?'” says the small one.

Figueroa explained. “To be honest with you, we’re going to need some assistance. It’s a difficult time for us right now.” The three gunmen, who were last seen driving away in a black Mercedes-Benz, are being sought by New York City police. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered by authorities for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or 1-888-577-4782 in Spanish. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.