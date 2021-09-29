While others were inside, a man ‘set bag alight’ on the threshold of a County Road nail store.

According to reports, a man set fire to a bag carrying a bottle of liquid on a shop’s doormat.

On Tuesday, September 28, firefighters were dispatched to Lambuan Nail Shop on County Road, where a fire had erupted, trapping two persons inside.

At around 8.20 p.m., a man is thought to have placed a bag containing liquid on the Walton business’s doormat and set fire to it.

The property’s door was damaged by the fire, but the two persons inside were able to escape uninjured.

The man has a stocky frame and is dressed in a grey coat, navy blue trousers, and black shoes.

He had a large umbrella and a Sainsbury’s carrier bag on him.

Merseyside police have initiated an investigation, and surveillance cameras and witness interviews are being conducted in the area. The incident is being investigated as a case of intentional ignition.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of County Road at around 8.15pm last night and witnessed anything strange or recognizes the man’s description to contact us,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said.

“In the same way, I’d like to hear from anyone who was driving by and thinks they may have filmed the incident on their dash cam or phone.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt, but this could have had far-reaching effects, and it’s critical that we discover the perpetrator.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000675636.