While others await the fourth direct payments, a man receives $3.6 million as a result of stimulus fraud.

Stimulus Fraud Nets Man $3.6 Million As Others Await Fourth Direct Payments

As people wait for another round of stimulus cheques, the Department of Justice arrested a California man in connection with a fraud that netted him $3.6 million in COVID-19 relief monies.

Lebnitz Tran, 40, of San Jose, was arrested on Thursday after allegedly submitting 27 fraudulent loan applications for the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and at least seven for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

In the indictment by a San Francisco federal grand jury, Tran was accused of using the funds he received from the fraud scheme to make purchases at retail stores and restaurants, as well as a $100,000 Tesla from a dealership.

The San Jose resident now faces six counts of wire fraud and three counts of bank fraud. He may face up to 30 years in prison for each count of bank fraud and 20 years for every count of wire fraud, according to NBC Bay Area.

The fraudulent scheme involving the relief funds comes as a petition calling for monthly recurring stimulus checks continues to gain momentum, receiving 85,000 new signatures in the past week.

Last year, Colorado restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin started a petition that seeks for $2,000 monthly payouts for adults and $1,000 checks for dependents for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care,” an update on the Change.org petition read.

“As time goes on, Congress should make repeated checks automated if certain conditions are met. There will be no more waiting for our government to send the assistance we require. Sign up to be a part of our initiative to get folks recurring checks,” it stated.

As of 8:28 p.m. ET Sunday, the petition had received 2,574,723 signatures out of a total of three million. If it meets its target, it will become the most popular petition on the platform.