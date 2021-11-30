While on vacation in Mexico, a woman from the United States was discovered dead in her hotel room.

Sativa Transue, 28, of Milton, Washington, died while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, with her boyfriend for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mykayla Bolieu, her sister, claimed she and others were anxious when they received a flurry of messages from Sativa on Friday, only hours before her death was discovered.

Sativa’s phone sent messages on Friday indicating that she had been in a fight and that stitches were required, according to Mykayla’s GoFundMe page.

When she didn’t hear from Sativa the next morning, she said, friends and family grew concerned.

Sativa’s friends contacted the Milton Police Department because they were concerned about the content of the texts.

According to Mykayla, who spoke to KHQ, “We [Sativa’s friends] owe them a huge debt of gratitude. They then went to the FBI with all of Sativa’s information from that night. We will never be able to thank them enough for their generous hearts.” The U.S. consulate allegedly called the family at 9 a.m. on Saturday to inform them that Sativa had been found dead in her hotel room.

According to Mykayla, who spoke to the network, “They weren’t sure what happened at the time, but her death has subsequently been considered a homicide.

“We won’t know the formal cause of death until a family member comes down to help us. Everything has been progressing slowly because of COVID and the fact that this is a crime committed in a foreign country.” Mykayla wrote on a GoFundMe page: “This was a complete shock. When I went to bed on Friday, she was fine; when I awoke on Saturday, she wasn’t. Sativa, as well as everyone who knew her, deserves answers and justice.

“We need financial assistance to cover the costs of transporting her corpse and things back to the United States for an autopsy and complete investigation.”

“We are now learning that they are adding extra charges since they will only fly her to Seattle and then the funeral home that will pick her up will have to drive to her and back,” the statement said.

The GoFundMe website to restore Transue’s remains to the United States has raised $19,775 as of Tuesday morning. This is a condensed version of the information.