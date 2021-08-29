While on vacation in Ibiza, a woman notices a hilarious pool phenomenon.

While resting in Ibiza, a woman’s pool photo became viral after she discovered a humorous phenomenon.

Ellie, an Everton season ticket holder, was lying by the hotel pool when she noticed a group of maintenance workers approaching.

The 36-year-old marketing manager stood there watching while a drill was used to remove a panel from the pool.

A group of male holidaymakers gathered around the maintenance crew at this point and began watching ‘raptly.’

Several of the males, Ellie claimed, even provided their own advise to the workers.

“I was just lying by the pool when the maintenance staff came over and started working on the panel,” the Toffees supporter explained.

“It had to be loose because when the drill started, it sounded like folks tapping the food can to let their cat in at night.

“Every man in the vicinity of the pool fixed his focus on it, and then they began to approach it. Some even provided recommendations, but I’m not sure if it was taken into account in the translation.

“I’m not sure if anyone else was aware of what was going on. I just recognize good stuff when I see it.”

Ellie, a Manchester resident, came to Twitter to share a photo of the occurrence, and her tweet has already gone viral, receiving over 18,000 likes.

“A panel on the pool is being repaired,” she tweeted. The sound of the exercise gathered folks from all over who are all watching with bated breath.”

Ellie said she has become good friends with the men shown since the post and that they are now enjoying their newfound celebrity.

“We’re all friends now with a handful of the lads in the photo since it surfaced on some British meme accounts on Instagram and I had to tell them it was my tweet,” Ellie explained.

“It’s a nice, happy ending,” says the narrator. It’s also been one of those odd tweets where, for the most part, everyone seemed to enjoy it.

“At the very least, I now understand what an Umarrell is!”