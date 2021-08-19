While on vacation in Florida, a couple was caught using fake COVID vaccine cards.

According to reports, a Florida couple was arrested after arriving in Hawaii for a family vacation and reportedly using fraudulent COVID-19 immunization cards.

When Daniela, 31, and Enzo Dalmazzo, both of Miami Beach, landed in Honolulu, Hawaii, they were charged with many counts of using fake documents.

According to NBC 6, the couple was arrested on the city’s north coast on August 11 when they attempted to use the vaccination cards for their children, who were both too young to be vaccinated.

According to court papers obtained by NBC 6, Enzo was charged with one count of using a forged COVID-19 immunization certificate, while Daniela was accused with three charges, including those for their children born in 2016 and 2017.

The couple was charged with breaking the state’s emergency pandemic proclamation for a total of $8,000, but both have since secured bail.

“Public records reveal Enzo Dalmazzo was cited for $2,000, while Daniela Dalmazzo received a $6,000 citation for submitting phony vaccination cards for herself and two children under the age of 12,” according to a Facebook remark from the Office of Enterprise Technology Services, State of Hawaii.

If the couple is found guilty of falsifying the vaccination cards, they could face a fine of up to $5,000, a year in prison, or both if they are found guilty.

The arrests, according to NBC 6, were made as part of Hawaii’s Safe Travels program, which was implemented during the pandemic and was the second incidence of tourists using forged immunization documents in the last week.

“The screener at the airport when they came through observed an oddity concerning the age of the children and the immunization and that’s how we got involved,” Special Agent Joe Logan of the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office told the network.

The Honolulu Police Department and the state Attorney General’s Office have been approached for comment by this website.

The FBI aired a public service announcement in March reminding people that manufacturing or purchasing a false vaccination card is criminal.

Since then, the number of COVID cases in Hawaii has risen dramatically. This is a condensed version of the information.