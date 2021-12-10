While on the run for murder, the fugitive dealt with nobility and piloted a yacht.

When Christopher Guest More Jr was involved in the torture killing of Brian Waters and a gruesome attack on another victim, he was working as a TV researcher.

He went to Spain two days later and, after bouncing from country to country as a fugitive, settled in Malta, where he enjoyed a lavish lifestyle.

At Chester Crown Court on Thursday, More Jr was found guilty of Waters’ murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily injury to Suleman Razak.

He was one of four individuals who were involved in the barbarous attacks on a farm in the Cheshire countryside that had been transformed into a cannabis factory.

The now 43-year-old had fled the UK via Liverpool John Lennon Airport within 48 hours of the gang plot in June 2003.

More Jr first flew to Spain with his then-partner, who for legal reasons cannot be named.

She went to Ibiza to see friends, but he stayed in Malaga, where his father, Christopher Guest More senior, travelled out the next month to see him and returned with his son’s phone.

Later, his father was sentenced to nine months in prison for supporting a criminal.

During his trial, More jr informed the jury that he spent around six months in Spain and then traveled to South Africa with a bogus passport before going to Mozambique, Turkey, and finally Malta, where he remained from 2007 to the present.

Andrew Lamb, who was actually an adult residing in a care home, was More Jr’s alter ego.

More Jr worked as a skipper of luxury yachts and negotiated deals for import and export commerce after moving in Malta.

The prosecution heard that after being invited by the Moroccan royal family, he sent surveyors to Tangier port to arrange deals to supply products to Iran and Libya.

He eluded murder investigators for more than a decade before being apprehended in 2019.

