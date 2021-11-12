While on Operation Empower duty, cops bust a drug deal.

After covert officers noticed a cocaine trade while taping an interview on Thursday night, Merseyside Police on Operation Empower busted it.

Earlier in the evening, a group of plain-clothed and uniformed officers went out into the city center as part of Operation Empower, which aims to avert serious situations by focusing on predatory behavior.

Officers saw the incident and intervened while filming one of a series of films shot during the night.

Sergeant Keeler, who was in charge of the operation, explained: “Covert policing allows us to notice things that regular cops would miss.

“The reason for this is that drug dealers and sexual violence abusers often don’t want to be recognized and will transfer their operations away from areas where policing is visible.

“We can go down those alleyways in non-uniform and detect things from afar, and we can get closer to criminals before they see us.”