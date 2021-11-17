While on duty, an ex-police officer is suspected of meeting escorts.

While on duty, a former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer was accused of meeting escorts.

In October 2018, Simon Gaffney, a former operative officer located in Warrington, is accused of meeting up with escort workers while on duty.

He is scheduled to appear in court on two counts of misconduct in public office, following an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Since April, a terror suspect in Liverpool has been ‘purchasing bomb parts.’

The former constable, who is 53 years old, is set to appear in Warrington Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (November 18).

According to a statement issued on the IOPC website yesterday, “Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, a former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer is set to make his first court appearance on two counts of misconduct in public office (IOPC).

“While on duty in October 2018, Simon Gaffney, a former operations officer based in Warrington, is said to have made contact and met with escort workers.

“The NCA sent us to us in March 2019 after conducting their own investigation.

“After our independent investigation was completed in February 2020, we submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service, which approved the charges.

“On Thursday, November 18th, Mr Gaffney, 53, will appear before Warrington Magistrates’ Court.”