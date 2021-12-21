While on duty, a police officer hired escorts and massage parlors.

While on duty, a former police officer is accused of visiting escort workers and massage parlors.

Simon Gaffney, 53, was a National Crime Agency (NCA) operative officer located in Warrington.

Following an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Gaffney was charged with two counts of misconduct in public office (IOPC).

This morning, the former cop appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court for a brief plea and trial preparation hearing, during which he denied any wrongdoing.

Gaffney, who had white hair and was dressed in a blue Adidas face mask, grey suit, white shirt, and tie, only spoke to confirm his biographical information and to enter his pleas.

On October 4 and October 29, 2018, he allegedly employed the services of an escort worker or a massage parlour while on duty.

According to the two allegations, Gaffney “wilfully misconducted” himself by “wilfully omitting” to discharge his duties “while functioning as a public servant, namely an officer of the National Crime Agency.”

He is accused of doing so by “contacting escort services and massage parlours while on duty” and then “absenting” from work “in order to see and employ the services of an escort worker or massage parlour.”

Both allegations were dismissed after Gaffney, of Coalport Walk, St Helens, pleaded not guilty.

“I understand a four to five day trial might be accommodated at this court, starting the week commencing October 17 next year,” prosecutor Alex Langhorn said.

The defense attorney, Richard Orme, requested that the judge prolong his client’s unconditional bail until his trial.

Gaffney was remanded in custody by Judge David Aubrey, QC.

He set the date for his trial for October 17, 2022.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) is the United Kingdom’s principal agency in the fight against organized crime, human, weapon, and drug trafficking, cybercrime, and economic crime.

