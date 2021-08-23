While on bail, a rape suspect was hacked to death by the father of the minor victim.

While the victim’s father was out on bail, the victim’s father murdered a man who was in jail for raping a little girl.

Vijay Mer, a 32-year-old guy from Rajkot in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was slashed to death Thursday night. Only a few weeks ago, he was released on bail. After the victim’s brother made a complaint, police detained the victim’s father, who has not been identified, and his buddy, Dinesh Rangpapa, for murdering Mer. According to The Times of India, the incident was caught on camera and the film was published on social media.

Mer and the girl eloped in October 2020. After the girl went missing in March of this year, the girl’s father filed a court petition, and authorities tracked down the couple in Juangadh, a city some 60 miles from Rajkot. Mer was arrested and booked into jail on charges of raping a kid as a result of this.

Following his release on bond, the man is said to have called the girl’s father and threatened to elope with his daughter once more. The minor’s father became enraged and allegedly decided to murder him.

“Ever since he was released on bail, he has threatened to elope with the girl’s father. According to investigators, the girl’s father had pledged not to trim his hair until he killed Mer.

The suspects attacked Mer with sharp-edged instruments and repeatedly assaulted him when he was seated near his residence, according to surveillance footage. According to Latest LY, he had more than a dozen wounds on his body.

A man was arrested in India in June after reportedly murdering a woman who accused him of raping her. The man, known as Netram from Rajasthan, India, was accused of stabbing the woman to death while he was on bail. He was also accused of harming the victim’s younger sister, who attempted to defend her throughout the assault.