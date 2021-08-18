While on a date, a woman is taken aback by a note that a stranger hands her.

Hadia recounted her story on Twitter, explaining that she met a man at a coffee shop, according to Mirror Online.

However, when her date was using the restroom, she received a warning message from someone else in the café.

“Too many red flags,” the note read. Run. “Take precautions.”

When Hadia’s date returned to the table, she found the warning was correct.

“It honestly wasn’t that bad….until he came out of the bathroom,” she explained. After the note, everything he said was a massive red flag.”

People have been flocking to comment on her experience, and the post has since gone viral.

“I can’t help but wonder how brilliant red those flags were for a complete stranger to notice AND write a caution note,” one person responded. “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,

“If I had received that note, I would have instantly given him the “appreciate it” head nod and stopped the date early,” another added. Nobody will notice a man’s red flags more quickly than another man.”

“Not to be dramatic, but this advise could literally save your life,” added a third.

“Not all females are brilliant at picking up on the indications – I’ve missed a few – so having an outsider who is objective to the scenario see these signs is helpful,” said a fourth. It could have been a genuine cautionary message.”