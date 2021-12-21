While on a 999 call, a woman hurled a vase at her partner’s head.

Sarah Janion, 36, launched an ornament at her then-partner David Bennett, causing a two-inch cut.

The duo had been to a birthday party on August 14 when they returned to Bennett’s home on Stenhills Crescent in Runcorn, according to Derek Jones, prosecuting at Chester Crown Court.

Mr Jones claimed that “both had drunk alcohol, perhaps to excess,” and that an altercation erupted, with the couple “shouting at each other.”

Mr Bennett was assaulted in the face “about four times” by Janion, of The Glen, Runcorn, who “grabbed hold of her in a headlock and took her to the floor.”

Mr Bennett dialed 911, but was interrupted by the vase’s impact.

“We know from the 999 call Mr Bennett made to the police that the defendant picked up a vase and flung it at him while he was on the phone to them,” Mr Jones added.

“It collided with the back of his skull, causing a cut or gash that was bleeding.”

“The cops had been called.”

“They arrived almost immediately and discovered Mr Bennett lying in his front garden, blood pouring from the back of his skull.”

The man was rushed to the hospital, but paramedics claimed the two-inch wound was “not extremely significant.”

He didn’t report it to the authorities.

Janion was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury (GBH) under Section 20 of the Criminal Code and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity in magistrates’ court.

The court’s sitting judge, Patrick Thompson, stated that he intended to implement the recommendations of a pre-sentence report.

He acknowledged that the assault occurred in a home setting and resulted in a wound, but added that Janion had no prior convictions, was a mother of four, had “her own troubles,” and that the victim had made no complaint.

Defending attorney Robert Wyn Jones presented the court with two character references, one from an ex-partner and the other “from Mr Bennett himself, in which he says wonderful things.”

