While New York’s top cop supports vaccination mandates, the Sheriff of Los Angeles opposes them.

While the top cop in New York City has expressed support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for officers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff has spoken out against it.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently stated in a news release that the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees is generating a “mass exodus” in his department.

“I’ve warned about the risks to public safety if 20 percent to 30 percent of my crew is unavailable to give service, and those risks are rapidly becoming a reality. Unplanned retirements, worker compensation claims, employee resignations, and a decrease in competent applicants are all on the rise “In a statement, Villanueva added.

“As a result, homicide rates will continue to climb, response times will lengthen, solve rates will fall, arrests will decrease, patrol services will be reduced, and patrol stations will close.”

“My workers already wear masks and would submit to routine COVID-19 testing, so termination makes no sense,” Villanueva stated.

Los Angeles County implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in August, requiring all county employees to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus by October 1. Religious and medical exemptions were available under the mandate.

Villanueva claimed earlier this month that he did not intend to enforce the county’s vaccine obligation within his department, claiming that many of his staff would rather quit than get the shot.

“I don’t want to be in a position where a vaccine mandate causes me to lose 5, 10% of my personnel overnight,” he said in a video posted to Facebook earlier this month.

Villanueva stated in his most recent statement that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and believes that the vaccines are effective, but that employees should be entitled to choose whether or not to receive the shot.

“The decision to acquire the vaccine is a personal one, and someone who worked tirelessly in the community before there was a vaccine should not be dismissed now because they made a decision about their own body,” he added.

Commissioner Dermot Shea of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) has shown support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for his officers.

Shea stated in August that he “would 100 percent” support a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for NYPD officers.

This was earlier. This is a condensed version of the information.