While mum and baby slept inside, fireworks were thrown at the house.

A child launched a rocket at a Southport home where a mother and her infant were sleeping on Saturday night.

At roughly 10.50 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, the juvenile, who is thought to be around 15 or 16 years old, was riding his bike when he pointed the firework towards the house on Ash Street.

The boy is described as “white, short, slender, and around 15/16 years old.” He’s also thought to have been cycling down Cemetery Road clad in black.

“Thankfully, no one was injured or property was damaged as a result of this firework, but the woman and young child inside were terrified,” Community Inspector Graham Fisher said.

“On a Friday evening, residents in Merseyside have every right to be able to rest in their own homes without being subjected to such an incident.

“Please notify police if you spotted someone acting suspiciously in the Ash Street neighborhood before 11 p.m. on Saturday. As we try to determine out who is to blame, any information could be crucial.”

Anyone with information, images, or video that can assist the investigation should contact Merseyside Police on Twitter or Facebook using the reference 21000567380. Dial 999 if a crime is in progress.

You can also offer anonymous information to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.