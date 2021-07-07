While mowing grass at an airstrip, a woman was struck and killed by a tiny plane.

The bizarre occurrence occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday at the Saint-Esprit airstrip, some 37 miles north of Montreal, according to Canada’s CTV News.

The woman, who was in her twenties, was riding a lawnmower near a runway when she was struck by an approaching aircraft, according to the article.

The girl was riding a tractor when she was struck by a landing plane, Quebec provincial police spokesperson Marc Tessier told the site.

She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities withheld her identity.

Tessier added that the pilot was also hospitalized and treated for nervous shock.

According to the report, the plane seemed to be a Chinese-built Nanchang CJ-6 or a Soviet Yakovlev Yak-52.

The collision is being investigated by Canada’s Transportation Safety Board.