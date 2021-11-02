While looking through the apartment peephole, a woman was shot in the eye.

A 37-year-old woman was shot through the peephole of her Manhattan apartment on Monday. Thankfully, she is likely to recover, according to officials. While this is an uncommon occurrence, it is not the first time this type of crime has occurred in New York City.

The victim said police she heard a knock at her door about 8 p.m., according to NBC New York. When the woman peered through the peephole to see who was there, she heard a gunshot, according to reports. After then, she felt a sharp discomfort around her eye.

The woman was taken to a local hospital by medical staff, and investigators discovered a single-shell casing at the murder site.

Rena Gatewood, according to NBC New York, was the victim. Other news organizations and police departments, on the other hand, have yet to verify this report.

According to WPIX, an NYPD spokesperson stated that the victim was not the shooter’s intended target. The woman’s family members had previously been in her home, but none were present at the time of the shooting, according to the police.

Police are now on the lookout for a suspect. No arrests have been made in connection with the case as of this writing.

The woman resides on the 14th floor of the Frederick Douglass Houses, a public housing complex on the Upper West Side administered by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). Hector Martinez, the victim’s next-door neighbor, told the New York Daily News that he lives in the flat directly below hers, which means he heard the entire brawl.

“A shot was fired, and the woman began to scream. It was a one-shot deal “According to the news outlet, the 55-year-old witness stated. “‘Call 911! Call 911!’ she yelled.” He said, ” “It’s insane. This is the first time something like this has happened in this building.” Another unidentified neighbor agreed, telling the publication that the victim “had been living [there]for 18 years, and nothing like this has ever happened.” The New York Police Department was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The incident is reminiscent of a gunshot that occurred in a different New York City area in 2018. Wendy Martinez, 45, was tragically shot while gazing through her Bronx apartment's peephole, according to news reports at the time.