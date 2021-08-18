While looking for a mobile network for an online class, a 13-year-old falls to his death from a mountain.

In India, a 13-year-old boy died after falling from a mountain while looking for a cellphone network to attend online classes.

Andriya Jagaranga of Odisha’s eastern state has been identified as the victim. Because mobile service in his village was weak, the grade 8 kid used to climb up a nearby mountain on a regular basis. Jagaranga was accompanied by some of his pals, according to Pragativadi News, who were also taking online classes.

The youngster used to attend Cuttack Missionary School, but had to return to his village after physical education classes were canceled due of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagaranga apparently lost his balance on Tuesday, slipped, and died, according to Odisha TV.

According to other sources, the child lost his balance since it was raining excessively in the region.

After being notified of the incident, a firefighting squad arrived on the spot. The adolescent was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. He was then transferred to a different hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

While students in metropolitan regions have had no problems with their online classes, students in rural areas have had difficulty owing to network concerns. Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year, schools in India have been closed. According to a UNICEF estimate, 1.5 million schools in India were closed, affecting 247 million students enrolled in elementary and secondary schools. Only one out of every four children has access to digital devices and internet access, making it impossible for children in rural areas to attend school.

School closures, according to the research, have serious effects for children’s learning and well-being.

Education officials in the country are drafting criteria for reopening schools.

Regular handwashing and safe hygiene habits of students, teachers, and other school employees, as well as sanitization of schools, have been stressed by the Ministry of Education.

In the previous 24 hours, more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India, bringing the total number of infections to more than 32 million.