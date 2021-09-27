While lines at the pumps continue to grow, a takeaway app is ‘selling petrol.’

On its app, a food delivery business is offering cans of “five litres of gasoline.”

Many garages are now vacant, having ran out of fuel, following massive lineups across Merseyside amid fears of petrol supply problems.

A paucity of HGV drivers has been blamed for the shortage, which has caused delays in supplying petrol to garages.

Southport Eats, which sells food and drinks from a variety of restaurants and stores throughout town, has made a snide remark about people racing to fill up their gas tanks.

When you first open the app, it appears to offer to provide gasoline. Anyone attempting to make this transaction, however, will quickly discover that all is not as it looks.

The humor is revealed on the next screen. “LOL – only joking,” one comment reads. Sorry, you’ll have to queue alongside the rest of us.

“However, while you’re here, why don’t you try one of our delectable takeaways?

“PS – Please don’t panic, get gasoline, and keep an eye on each other.”

The government is advising citizens to buy gasoline “as normal,” but petrol industry executives claim there is no scarcity.