While hurling racial slurs, a woman allegedly punched a 6-year-old Asian boy.

At a Las Vegas mall this week, a lady allegedly screamed anti-Asian comments at an Asian mother and her 6-year-old son before punching the young kid.

@uhmmajo, a TikTok user, was able to capture a portion of the alleged incident, which took place at the premium retail mall The Shops at Crystals, which is part of the CityCenter complex. The user stated that she is pursuing legal action against the woman.

“This lady assaulted my son. In a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, the TikTok user said that the woman punched her 6-year-old while hurling racist and anti-Asian slurs.

The woman does not appear to strike the youngster or use any blatantly racist comments in the video, but she can be heard saying “China” at one point.

The woman was spotted walking away after her diatribe, escorted by a mall security guard. According to the mother, the woman was subsequently released with no additional repercussions.

“I’m hoping the cops found her. She was simply let go by mall security. Yes, charges are being filed #crystalsmall #arialasvegas #fyp #assault,” the mother said in the TikTok video’s description.

I’m hoping the cops found her. She was simply let go by mall security. Yes, we are bringing charges against you. #arialasvegas #fyp #attack #crystalsmall

The claimed event occurs at a time when anti-Asian hate crimes are on the upswing in the United States.

Anti-Asian hate crime reports have increased by 164 percent in 16 of the country’s largest cities since last year, according to a recent survey by the Center for Study of Hate and Extremism.

In the first quarter of 2021, 95 anti-Asian assaults or events were recorded to authorities, according to researchers. This was a significant increase from the 36 instances reported the previous year.

According to an Asian American Advancing Justice survey, the Las Vegas metropolitan region has the third-largest population of Asian Americans outside of California of all major West Coast cities. Asian-Americans are one of the fastest-growing ethnic groups in Las Vegas, with a 130 percent increase in the Asian population between 2000 and 2010.

The struggle against hate crimes was ignited by a mass shooting in Atlanta on March 16, in which six of the eight victims were Asian.

“After the Atlanta shooting, a lot of people woke up,” Wangdawg, an Asian American and Pacific Islander movement organizer, told Fox5 Vegas. “We want everyone to know that we will not tolerate anti-Asian racism in our community.”