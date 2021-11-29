While hunting, a Texas man accidentally kills his 11-year-old daughter.

A dad accidently shot his 11-year-old daughter while hunting, prompting authorities in Texas to launch an inquiry.

On Saturday about 5:15 p.m., the incident occurred in Harrison County. Local 12 stated that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call about a hunting mishap involving an 11-year-old girl. Daisy Grace Lynn George was the girl’s name.

Further calls showed that the child’s father had inadvertently shot and killed her while on a hunting expedition near Young and Hickey Road in Hallsville with a high-powered firearm.

“The Sheriff is coordinating grief counselors for all educators and students touched by this awful incident with the Hallsville ISD superintendent,” HCSO Captain Tyler Owen told the site.

Daisy Grace was found with life-threatening injuries by HCSO Deputies and Emergency Medical Services units that responded on the site. According to reports, emergency helicopters were unable to reach the location owing to poor weather conditions. The woman was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview by an emergency vehicle, where she died after medics failed to resuscitate her.

“Anytime a young kid dies, it is devastating for everyone involved.” During this tragic time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends,” Tyler told the site.

According to KIRO-7, the sheriff’s office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden will investigate the event together.

A father and his little daughter were shot and killed by another hunter in South Carolina in January 2020, who apparently mistook them for deer. When the unfortunate occurrence occurred, the father, Kim Dawdry, 30, and his daughter Lauren, 9, were out deer hunting near Walterboro, South Carolina. They were out hunting with two other hunters when they split off to try to lure deer into shot range. A hunter from the opposing group fired the fatal rounds.