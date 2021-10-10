While hospitalized with COVID, Texas Gov. Candidate Allen West rails against vaccines.

While hospitalized with the coronavirus on Sunday, Allen West, an unprotected Texas governor candidate, protested against “hazardous” COVID-19 immunizations.

West, a Republican, stated on Saturday that he was taking the anti-malarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, which aren’t approved for treating the virus. He claimed he had a low-grade temperature and light bodily aches at the time.

He tweeted on Sunday that he was in the hospital with potential COVID-related pneumonia. He explained his symptoms, adding that his oxygen levels had dropped to 85, but that by Sunday, they had returned to a normal range of 94 to 96. He was sent to Medical City in Plano, which is north of Dallas.

Angela West, who was vaccinated but tested positive for the virus, received monoclonal antibody therapy but was released from the hospital, according to West.

On Sunday, he reaffirmed his opposition to vaccination requirements, saying that if elected governor, he would “vehemently destroy anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State.”

“I can witness to the fact that, as a result of this experience, I am even more committed to combating vaccine mandates. We should be advocating monoclonal antibody infusion therapy instead of fattening the pockets of Big Pharma, crooked regulators, and politicians “he penned

He said, “Instead of jabbing Americans, not illegal immigrants, with a potentially lethal shot that injects them with spike proteins, guess what? That’s science: I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies.” Monoclonal antibody treatments were both developed by the pharmaceutical industry and are significantly more expensive than the COVID-19 vaccine, which has been scientifically demonstrated to prevent serious sickness from the virus.

“Remember this while Charlatans like Allen West claim to rant against #BigPharma while taking very expensive Monoclonal Antibody Treatment instead of fractional cost immunization,” Twitter user @b kisan commented.

