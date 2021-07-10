While his wife is at work, Grandad discusses with a 13-year-old girl about sex.

After retiring, a grandfather pondered having sex with a “13-year-old girl” because he was “bored.”

When his wife was at work, Desmond Brown, 68, spoke online with a person he thought was a schoolgirl.

He claimed to have worked as a joiner in a school and had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student there.

However, the pervert who suggested meeting up and taking her for a drive was actually conversing with an undercover cop.

In 1981, the OAP was acquitted of two counts of indecent assault on a woman and indecent exposure.

After claiming he had been abused and was now paying for treatment, he was let out of court once more.

An officer, masquerading as “Bella,” 13, from Exeter, created an account on the website Chat Avenue, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Brown, of Gairloch Close, Warrington, claimed to be 55 and had the pseudonym “LongHorn95” with a photo of himself.

When the talks started in August 2019, prosecutor Simon Duncan said he messaged Bella, who informed him she was 13 and “bored.”

Brown mentioned dating a 15-year-old, and Bella inquired if they had ever done any “dirty stuff,” to which the retiree replied that they had “intimate touch.”

In subsequent Kik Messenger talks, he utilized the phony profile name “Steve Wilson” as a cover.

The video is currently loading.

Unavailable video To play, simply click or tap the play button.

Soon, the video will begin to play automatically.

8Cancel

Now is the time to play

data-json=“” div class=“json-placeholder” data-json=“” div class=“json-placeholder” data-json=“”

”playerType“:”jwplayer“,”staticUrl“:”https://s2-prod.liverpoolecho.co.uk“,”playerData“:”playerId“:”V19oeQPdg“,,”account“:”4221396001“,,”floatAndPark“:true,”adData“:”showAdvert“:true,”adUnitId“:”/5293/liverpoolecho.

”createdDateAsDate“:”2019-04-12T15:56:07Z“,,”publishedDateAsDate“:”2019-04-12T15:56:10Z“,,”lastModifiedDateAsDate“:”2021-07-09T19:59:21Z“,,”videoHeadline“:”How to keep your children safe online“,”keywords“:”“,,”duration“:62,”uploadDate“:”2019-04

“videoId”:”6245485487001″,”isVideoRelation”:false,”id”:20260209,”title”:”‘Idiot’ Drivers On Our Roads | Driving Fails | Ma”,”articleTypeName”:”brightcoveVideo”,”url”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video/idiot-drivers-roads-d

“videoId”:”6243585540001″,”isVideoRelation”:false},

i”,”articleTypeName”:”brightcoveVideo”,”url”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video/creepy-footage-shows-music-box-20245633″,”articleUrl”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/music-box-moves-itself-haunting-202456

“videoId”:”6243398642001″,”isVideoRelation”:false,”id”:20242366,”title”:”CCTV captures ‘bomb-like’ explosion over Huyton”,”articleTypeName”:”brightcoveVideo”,”url”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video/cctv-captures-bomb-like-explosion

“id”:20242163,”title”:”Police and fire crews on Tarbock Road after massive “,”articleTypeName”:”brightcoveVideo”,”url”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video/police-fire-crews-tarbock-road-20242163″,”articleUrl”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/

“videoId”:”6243108973001″,”isVideoRelation”:false},

,”articleTypeName”:”brightcoveVideo”,”url”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video/dr-hilary-warns-covid-rules-20227365″,”articleUrl”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/exactly-what-you-can-cant-20255191

“trackOffline”:true,“cacheFirst”:“modalTimeout”:2000,“combinedPrompt”:true,“scope”:“/news/”,“options”:“pushStyle”:“headline”,“pushSticky”:true“,,”navWithArticle.enabled“:“true“,,”prebidTestLibrary“:”true“,,”pubmaticIdDisabled“:”tru