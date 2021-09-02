While his girlfriend laundered money, the gang boss inundated the streets with heroin and crack.

A Liverpool man who led a cocaine gang and his girlfriend who laundered the proceeds of crime have been punished.

Cristopher Williams, 32, of Douglas Close in Old Swan, was discovered to be the mastermind behind the heroin and crack cocaine smuggling ring that inundated Cumbria’s streets.

Cumbria Police’s major operation, dubbed Furtim (which means “stealthily” in Latin), targeted gang members in Merseyside and Cumbria.

Williams and his girlfriend, Lauren Callister, 25, of Douglas Close, were among six members of the Merseyside group apprehended by police.

The gang was accused of supplying Class A drugs — heroin and crack cocaine – into Barrow, Merseyside, between November 1, 2019 and June 23, 2020, according to Preston Crown Court.

They’d travel back and forth between Merseyside and Barrow on a regular basis to supply narcotics and collect money, while also recruiting people from Barrow and Liverpool.

A phone line was used to put up a sophisticated drug dealing operation that sent group messages promoting narcotics for sale to local drug users at various times of the day.

When a drug user responds, they will be given a meeting spot where they can buy the drugs.

Before warrants were executed at numerous locations on Merseyside and in Barrow, detectives were able to identify the phone number being used for the transactions.

Williams and Callister were both arrested during the raid on an address in Douglas Close.

A total of £2,000 in cash, as well as multiple mobile phones and a master list of Barrow drug users, was seized.

Williams was found to have taken the lead, commanding and directing in an organizational capacity, while Callister laundered the illicit proceeds through her bank account, according to the trial.

Paul McGovern, 40, of September Road in Anfield, Matthew Renshall, 28, of Woolacombe Avenue in St Helens, Kyle Annett, 26, of Croxteth Hall Lane, and Liam Benfield, 30, of Blackhorse Lane in Stoneycroft were the other Merseyside members of the group sentenced as part of the conspiracy.

The residence of Annett, who was also discovered to have had a significant part in.