While hiking with his parents, a 4-year-old child falls 70 feet down a gorge and somehow survives.

While hiking with his parents at the Princess Arch section of the Red River Gorge in Kentucky, a 4-year-old kid miraculously escaped a 70-foot fall into a gorge.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred on Friday in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

On Facebook, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSART) said, “Just after 2:00 p.m. today, WCSART deployed on a mission that would result in nothing short of a miracle.”

The boy, who has not been named, got away from his parents and “had a tumble fall off of a cliff,” according to the post.

According to reports, the child fell 70 feet and hit many ledges on his way down. The father of the youngster quickly went down the cliff in search of his son. The youngster was then grabbed up and carried downhill and across a suspension bridge.

The toddler somehow survived the bizarre fall with only minor bruises, according to the Facebook post.

The boy was rushed to a hospital for evaluation, and the doctors indicated he was fine, according to Drew Stevens, a Wolfe County Search and Rescue spokesperson.

“He was a chatty young man who was fascinated by superheroes. He was the only super hero present. The kid was returned to his relieved parents after being examined by Breathitt-Wolfe EMS INC “the article stated.

One person remarked on the Facebook page, “A miracle for sure and a nice reminder to parents hiking with children that it just takes a moment.”

The Associated Press said that the region’s sandstone arches and towering cliffs draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

