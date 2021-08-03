While hiking in the Arizona mountains, a Boston woman died from heat-related illness.

Last week, a Boston lady died after purportedly succumbing to a heat-related ailment while hiking in an Arizona mountain route.

Angela Tramonte, 31, of Saugus, went on a hiking expedition in the Camelback Mountain with a buddy she met on Instagram on Friday, according to WHDH-TV, citing Tramonte’s acquaintances. Tramonte felt overheated halfway through the hike and chose to turn back, but her hiking companion, who her friends say is a police officer, insisted on continuing to the summit, according to CBS Boston.

When the man returned, he couldn’t find Tramonte in the vehicle. Her possessions were in the truck, according to fire officials, but Tramonte was nowhere to be seen.

At around 5 p.m. ET, Phoenix Fire Department rescue teams explored the mountain and discovered Tramonte’s body off the trail. According to ABC 15, the woman may have tried to call for help before collapsing. Captain Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department told 12News, “If you start as a group, you should conclude as a group.”

According to AZ Central, police have ruled out foul play in Tramonte’s death. The Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the exact cause of her death. “Just another reminder of how brutal and unforgiving the elements of the Sonoran Desert can be,” Phoenix, Arizona Police Department Captain Rob McDade told CBS Boston.

Tramonte’s friends, on the other hand, think the circumstances of her death are strange. Melissa Buttaro, Tramonte’s friend, told CBS Boston, “If anyone knew Angela, she wouldn’t go anywhere without a gallon of water in her hand, and I heard she was found without any water.”

“You’re expected to help people as a cop, as a first responder. If you see someone coming up a mountain in trouble, she’s not feeling well, and she’s weary, why wouldn’t you walk her back down?” Stacey Gerardi, another Tramonte acquaintance, told the source. “What makes you want to keep walking back up? It’s incomprehensible.”