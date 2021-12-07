While her husband was away, a depressed mother allegedly killed her 5-month-old baby.

While her husband was abroad, a 26-year-old lady from New Jersey was arrested for allegedly killing her 5-month-old daughter inside her home.

The woman, Kristhie Alcazar, was alleged to be suffering from postpartum depression, according to the New York Post. The accused has been charged with the murder of her kid, according to the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office.

An emergency dispatcher noticed a “audible disturbance” in the background of a call made from the scene Friday night, prompting authorities to react. Who made the decision was unclear. When they arrived, they discovered Alcazar arguing with an unidentified individual. They also discovered a toddler who had been stabbed in the chest. After a search, police discovered multiple knives at the scene, according to ABC6.

The infant’s body was sent for an autopsy, and the death was considered a homicide by authorities. The husband of the accused has not been identified.

“It happened in my neighborhood. It occurred directly across the street from my home “Arthur Edge, a neighbor, said ABC6. He continued, “I lived next to her for two and a half years, so it’s a shock to me.”

“It’s a catastrophe,” said Wandy Burgos, a neighbor. “She was a lovely person.” “It’s a pity. It’s excruciating. Jose Quiles, another neighbor, said, “A baby.” “Especially if it’s a baby.” It’s excruciating.” According to Women’s Health, women who have been diagnosed with postpartum depression are usually recommended treatment or medication. It was unclear whether the accused was on any kind of medication.

