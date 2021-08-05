While her husband filmed the abuse, a woman was allegedly raped by a cousin.

According to the police, a 21-year-old woman in India was allegedly raped by her cousin while her husband recorded the act on his smartphone two weeks ago.

On July 21, the victim went to a village near Bhopal to meet an occult practitioner in the hopes of curing her infertility, according to authorities. According to local police station officer Ramesh Rai, she was accompanied by her husband and his brother to the area where their aunt lived.

According to the police, the Shajapur resident has been married to her husband for two years and the couple has no children.

According to the newspaper, the woman was talking to her husband and cousin when she was confined inside a room by her aunt.

“When the accused cousin reportedly insulted her modesty, her husband allegedly assisted the accused cousin, and the husband videotaped the incident on his smartphone,” Rai stated.

The woman’s aunt allegedly threatened to kick her out of the house if she told anybody about the incident.

On July 26, the woman returned home to Shajapur and notified her in-laws about the assault, who allegedly threatened her if she went to the police about the assault.

The event was discovered after the woman was able to notify police with the assistance of her own family.

Rai was cited as stating, “Later, she managed to contact her family members, and they assisted her in filing a police case against the accused.”

According to the officer, a first information report was filed at Kalapipal police station last Saturday based on the woman’s accusation.

The case notebook was handed over to the police station in charge of the region where the alleged crime took place.

Her spouse, cousin, aunt, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, among others, were charged with rape and criminal conspiracy.

Rai said it was unclear whether the incident occurred before or after the woman met with the occult practitioner.

He went on to say, “It would be obvious during investigations.”

To protect the identity of the victim, the names of the defendants in the case were concealed.