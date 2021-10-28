While her family was away for cancer treatment, a 16-year-old was raped multiple times by a neighbor.

While her family was out of town for cancer treatment, a 16-year-old girl in India allegedly fell pregnant after being repeatedly raped by her neighbor.

The assault began in April and went on for six months without anyone noticing. The horrible act took place in Kota, a city in Rajasthan, India’s northernmost state.

Chandrashakhar “Chandu” Sharma, 27, reportedly raped the girl many times when the family was in Jaipur for cancer treatment for the mother, according to the girl’s parents.

“The 16-year-old survivor, an IX Class student, revealed in the report that her mother was suffering from cancer and had traveled for Jaipur for cancer treatment with her brother on April 12 this year,” Khatoli police station inspector Rameshwar Prasad told the Times of India.

After learning that their daughter was seven months pregnant, the parents filed a lawsuit against Sharma on Monday. The girl’s parents had taken her to a local hospital on Sunday after she complained of tummy pain. Doctors found that the minor was expecting a child there.

Sharma fled the city after the case was filed. To catch the culprit, cops organized a special team under the command of Assistant Superintendent of Police Praveen Jain. Sharma was apprehended on Monday night.

Times Now news said that the accused Sharma was charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the Times Of India, cases of sexual assault and rape against children have escalated since the outbreak of the pandemic. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, sexual offenses such as child rape filed under the POSCO Act increased to 38.8% in 2020 from 35.5 percent in 2019. (NCRB).

In 96 percent of sexual assault instances filed under POSCO, the victim knew the accused individual, according to the NCRB report.

In July, a 14-year-old gave birth to a baby while filing a case against her alleged rapist inside a police station. The girl got labor pains after arriving at the police station and was assisted in giving delivery by female cops and local women.