While he watched online, a sex predator persuaded poor families to abuse their children.

A court heard that a retired senior public servant in Australia paid destitute Southeast Asian families to abuse their minor children while watching the actions live online.

According to Australian news channel ABC, Ian Ralph Schapel, 67, engaged in 74 instances of sexual conduct with at least 13 youngsters in the Philippines using platforms such as Skype and WhatsApp. He was also discovered to have over 52,000 image and video files containing child exploitation material.

According to Commonwealth prosecutor Krista Breckweg, Schapel, a former senior HR manager with the South Australian Department of Premier and Cabinet, paid a “paltry” amount of AUD$30 ($22) on average for a live recording of his victims, who were aged 3 to 9, on average.

“He preyed on the facilitators’ and children’s economic fragility,” Breckweg told an Adelaide court Tuesday, acknowledging that “the conversation was mainly initiated by the adult women who contacted him begging for money to buy food or medicine.”

“Given their severe economic circumstances and the lack of effective law enforcement aimed at safeguarding minors from sexual abuse, the criminal chose the Philippines where he could quickly and rapidly access young girls for sex,” the prosecution added.

Schapel is said to have taken advantage of the facilitators’ “dire economic conditions” in order to direct what the children did in the “shows.”

He would then threaten the child’s parent or facilitator if they did not comply with his demands, according to the prosecutor.

According to 7News, Breckweg stated Schapel told the families, “You have misled me for the last time, you made a promise, you and your daughter would do everything, and again you’ve failed… you starve now.”

Schapel admitted to 50 charges, including 41 counts of having sexual contact with a child outside of Australia, using a carriage service to obtain child exploitation content, and possessing child exploitation material. The allegations stemmed from 74 video calls Schapel recorded and saved to a thumb drive, totaling more than five hours of child abuse.

According to the Australian publication The Mercury, Schapel also pled guilty to three counts of repeated sexual assault of three minors, using a carriage service to access child exploitation content, and having child exploitation material.

The Australian Federal Police allegedly tried to seize Schapel’s Mitchell Park home as a crime weapon, but a Supreme Court settlement was reached. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.