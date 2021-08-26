While having sex, a man dies after using epoxy adhesive instead of a condom.

A 25-year-old guy from Gujarat, India, died over two months ago after allegedly using an epoxy adhesive instead of a condom to cover his private parts during intercourse.

On June 22, surveillance footage showed the man, identified as Fatehwadi resident Salman Mirza, and his unnamed girlfriend entering a hotel in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura neighborhood, where the two decided to have sex, according to daily The Times of India, quoting a city police officer.

“They chose to place the adhesive on his private parts to ensure that [the woman]does not get pregnant because they didn’t have any protection,” a top Ahmedabad police officer stated.

“They were carrying the adhesive because they used to combine it with whitener and inhale it for a kick,” the officer explained.

According to a report by Indian news source News18, Mirza and his former fiancée were hooked to drugs and inebriated when they opted to use the glue instead of a condom.

The glue, on the other hand, allegedly exacerbated Mirza’s health, and the next day, an acquaintance, Firoz Shaikh, discovered him unconscious in some shrubs near the Amber Tower apartment.

Mirza was subsequently returned home, but his condition worsened, and he was transferred to the Sola Civil Hospital, where he died.

“They utilized the adhesive to keep from getting pregnant. Salman’s organs were injured by the adhesive, and he died of multiple organ failure, according to a police officer examining the matter.

Mirza’s friends speculated that he may have passed out due to the effects of a medicine on his health, and that the adhesive added to the issues that ultimately to his death.

After one of Mirza’s relatives approached Vejalpur police on June 25, authorities filed an accidental death complaint and launched an investigation into the incident.

“Forensic examination of the deceased’s viscera samples has been dispatched. According to The Times of India, deputy commissioner of police Premsukh Delu stated, “We are waiting for the report to arrive.”

According to the site, Mirza was the “only earning member” of his family, which included his elderly parents and two sisters. Mirza’s relatives then stated that the woman who accompanied him to the hotel applied the epoxy to his private areas.