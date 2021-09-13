While flying on 9/11, a Muslim woman was attacked and labeled a “terrorist” by a fellow passenger.

Aicha Toure was travelling from Atlanta to Detroit when a hostile white lady “spewed anti-Muslim language” and assaulted her with a fist, according to a civil rights group.

According to the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI), Toure, a Black Muslim woman who wears a headscarf, attempted to intervene when the woman began altercations with minority crew members on the flight, including harassing and intimidating an older woman who appeared to be of South Asian descent.

When Toure requested the woman to stop swearing at the older woman, she became enraged and labeled Toure a ‘Muslim Terrorist,’ among other things, according to CAIR. “When the white woman discovered Toure and others were recording her Islamophobic remarks, she allegedly punched Toure in the face with her fist before Spirit crew members could intervene.”

@CAIRMI Calls for Hate Crime Charges Against Women Who Assaulted Muslim Passengers on @SpiritAirlines on #September11th https://t.co/SZMif5socf pic.twitter.com/3aGPoOQqBk

— September 12, 2021, CAIR National (@CAIRNational)

In an interview with 7 Action News, Toure said how the alleged attack began when an older woman dropped her bag, which was then accidently hit by another woman, who became enraged and very abusive. Toure stepped in as a result of this.

‘Excuse me, but I don’t believe she did that on purpose,’ I added. I believe that happened by chance. It’s possible that this lady is your mother. Toure told the outlet, ‘I think you should be a little respectful.’ ”After that, she looked at me and said, ‘You f****n’ Muslim terrorist, no one is talking to you.’ ‘Mind your own business,’ says the narrator.

The Caucasian woman was detained upon arrival and is said to have been barred from any Spirit Airlines flights in the future.

According to the Detroit News, Wayne County Airport Authority officers brought the woman into jail and cited her for assault and disorderly conduct.

CAIR, the nation’s biggest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, has urged for the lady to be charged with a hate crime under Michigan’s Ethnic Intimidation Statute.

