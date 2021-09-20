While flying a kite, a father and son were pushed over the roof; a neighbor was arrested.

A 23-year-old guy from West Bengal, India, was arrested last week after pushing a father and son off the terrace of a three-story building over an argument about kite flying.

Sukhdeb Halder, 45, and his 19-year-old son, Sushanta, were flying kites on the terrace of their Vishwakarma Puja flat in the city of Baranagar when the guy, identified as Ajit Rajbanshi, pushed them, according to daily The Times of India.

“An inebriated Rajbanshi made his way up to the terrace and started causing havoc. When Sukhdeb and Sushanta refused to let him stay on the terrace, a scuffle erupted,” Raja Dey, a local, was reported as saying by the source.

“Rajbanshi shoved Sukhdeb off the structure, and as Sushanta ran to his father’s aid, the inebriated youth shoved him as well,” Dey continued.

Halder and his kid are said to have survived the fall because they landed on a tiled shed next door. The two, on the other hand, had critical injuries.

Rajbanshi was later arrested under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

A man under the influence of drink and narcotics shoved his girlfriend from the fourth floor of a building during an argument in Hertfordshire, England, more than five years ago.

Danielle Hammond, then 21 years old, survived a 45-foot fall in early 2016 and landed in a bush. She did, however, sustain significant injuries, including a broken skull, brain bruising, and damaged internal organs, which rendered her permanently disabled.

When Hammond’s lover, John McAleer, 24, was pushed over the balcony railing she was leaning against, he was intoxicated on beer, cannabis, and cocaine.

When the couple got into a disagreement, they were drinking at a friend’s house. After being left alone in a room to hash out the situation, they subsequently moved to the balcony.

According to a witness, McAleer was unable to control his rage and shoved Hammond off the fourth level of the building. In the aftermath of the incident, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Hammond was unable to care for her daughter, who was five years old at the time of the incident, because her arms and legs were no longer functional.