While fleeing, a man allegedly crashes his stolen truck into a building and is arrested.

A 52-year-old man was arrested after reportedly stealing the keys to 60 cars from an auto sales store in Boynton Beach, Florida, and leaving in a stolen pickup truck.

According to WPTV, police went to a burglary call at LG Auto Sales at 724 N. Federal Highway on Friday, where the suspect, Gino Puglisi, reportedly stole items valued roughly $36,500.

The business owner realized the lock on the compound’s entry was removed when he arrived Friday morning. He also saw that a silver 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck was missing from the parking lot, and that other goods from the shop had been stolen.

He immediately alerted authorities, who investigated the event using security cameras on the scene. At around 2 a.m., video showed a man departing in the stolen truck.

According to the Miami Herald, who cited a police complaint, the suspect allegedly stole the keys to 60 automobiles and trucks from inside the office and used one to get into a truck that was for sale for $10,000.

According to the site, Puglisi also got off with a $1,500 Samsung TV, two $1,000 Dell laptops, and $3,000 worth of wrenches, screwdrivers, and pliers — as well as the 60 sets of keys that the owner calculated would cost $20,000 to replace.

At 12:50 p.m., police were able to locate the stolen truck. Puglisi, 52, was allegedly flagged down by an officer at a halt, but he continued driving.

There was a brief police chase that ended when the truck continued to leave at high speeds.

A truck was alleged to have slammed into an office building at 432 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard not long after. Puglisi is said to have fled the scene.

According to WPBF, quoting the Boynton Beach Authorities Department, he was apprehended when police investigating the neighborhood allegedly saw him pretending to grill on the porch of a nearby residence.

After being arrested, Puglisi refused to speak to officers about the event. The 60 sets of keys were all found.

Puglisi is now facing burglary, grand theft of a vehicle, and criminal mischief charges.

Authorities have not provided any other information about the case because it is still under investigation.