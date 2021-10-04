While fishing with his father, a man reels in a rare, deadly fish.

A man in the United Kingdom was relaxing while fishing with his father when he caught one of the world’s deadliest fishes, capable of paralyzing and killing people.

On Oct. 1, Arfon Summers was fishing with his father at a popular tourist site in Dorset when he caught a six-inch lionfish. According to Times Now, this could be the first sighting of the creature in British waters.

“It blew my mind; a lionfish is a new offshore personal best for me. There’s no denying that the ocean is warming in order to accommodate these creatures. According to Ladbible, he remarked, “I didn’t let it go because it was an invasive species.”

His father, on the other hand, was relieved that the fish did not hurt him.

“I’m just grateful he didn’t get stung.” If no one else has captured one, it must make him a British record holder,” he remarked.

The lionfish is a dangerous fish that may be found in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea. The fish has brown, red, or white stripes all over its body and is also known as zebrafish, firefish, turkey fish, and butterfly-cod.

Its spine is filled with poison, which it utilizes to protect itself. Humans are stung and experience excruciating pain, perspiration, and, in certain cases, respiratory trouble and paralysis. If you’ve been stung, remove the spines and soak the wound in hot water right away. This is thought to aid in the breakdown of the poison.

Meanwhile, marine experts believe Summers’ lionfish may have gone all the way from Italy to the United Kingdom. It’s also possible that the fish was housed in an aquarium before being released into the sea.

“The water is warm enough that a lionfish from the western Mediterranean could have swum over here. If it has, it implies there will most likely be more, which might have serious ramifications for our native species, according to Outsider. Leading lionfish expert Jason Hall-Spencer of Plymouth University said.

Anglers in the region have been advised to use caution.