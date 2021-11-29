While filming ‘Sexual Videos,’ a Chaturbate Model takes a selfie in the private area.

According to investigators, an online model in Upson County, Georgia, shot her private area with a revolver while making a “sexual” video for her subscribers earlier this month.

According to an incident report written by deputy Zachary Wall, the Upson County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) responded to a report of a “accidental gunshot wound” in a property located along 95 Manly Road in Thomaston soon after 12 p.m. on Nov. 9.

When Wall arrived at the site, she was met by a paramedic holding a revolver and a spent bullet shell, and she was told that a “female had shot herself in her vagina, inadvertently,” according to the affidavit.

Lauren Hunter Daman, a 27-year-old shooting victim, was apparently alone inside her bedroom when the gun discharged, according to police.

Jordan Allen, the pistol’s owner and a resident of the house, told authorities that he “was in the kitchen coming back to the bedroom when he heard the gun go off” and that he “saw a tiny amount of blood on [Lauren’s] leg” when he arrived in the bedroom.

Daman has “subscribers” on a sexual web platform called “Chatter,” according to Allen, and she “does sexual movies of herself and others pay her to see them,” police said. “At the time the rifle went off, Daman was recording a video,” he said. According to a story by The Smoking Gun, the web platform Allen was referring to was the adult site Chaturbate, which allows models to accept “tips” from viewers in exchange for performing specified sex acts. When the pistol went off, it was unclear if Daman was broadcasting live or recording a video that would be shared to the platform.

After the event, Addie Ruth Johnson, another witness with a medical expertise, attended to Daman’s wounds.

A helicopter was used to carry Daman to a hospital in Macon. This week, she was released.

The gun used in the event, as well as a magazine, unspent bullet, and spent casing, were placed in evidence and turned over to the UCSO.

Sheriff Dan Kilgore said the shooting was characterized as “reckless behavior” and hence unlikely to result in criminal charges.

According to Kilgore, Daman’s account of the shooting changed during police interrogation, and she claimed at one time that the gun accidentally discharged during a consensual sex act with Allen.