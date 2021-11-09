While filming for the role of paedophile Jimmy Savile, Steve Coogan appears to be ‘unrecognisable.’

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan was observed filming on a beach for a new movie on paedophile Jimmy Savile, appearing “unrecognisable.”

According to the Daily Post, the singer is filming for a BBC One drama short series called The Reckoning, which follows the renowned child rapist from his working-class roots to TV success.

On Sunday, November 7, filming took place on a beach at Rhos on Sea, North Wales.

The teams were seen making their way to West Shore Beach Café. Coogan was then seen at the beach wearing one of Savile’s signature maroon tracksuits and what appeared to be a bright blonde wig.

The day before, a slew of film trucks and catering trailers arrived, leading some to believe it was due to the start of I’m a Celeb later this month.

However, when the comedian was spotted on the beach, it was evident that he was filming for a new BBC drama.

The 56-year-old actor is most known for creating the character Alan Partridge, and he has a striking resemblance to the disgraced TV personality, who died in 2011 at the age of 84.

The actor’s genuine dark hair is covered behind a blonde wig, and accessories like the tracksuit add to the dead Jim’ll Fix It star’s appearance.

Following Savile’s death, a long list of heinous crimes was unearthed, including claims that he sexually abused more than 70 people, including children as young as eight years old.

An ITV program on allegations of sexual abuse against him resulted in more complaints and a slew of public inquiries.

These discovered that the broadcaster preyed on hundreds of victims through his connection in organizations including as charities, hospitals, jails, and the BBC.

Neil McKay, a Bafta-winning screenwriter who previously wrote the award-winning Fred West drama Appropriate Adult, wrote The Reckoning.

Sandra Goldbacher will direct the drama, which will be produced by ITV Studios.