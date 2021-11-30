While filming a social media video, a teen accidentally kills a 5-year-old.

A 5-year-old kid was fatally shot by accident on Thanksgiving Day in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, by a youngster filming a video to share on social media during a family gathering, according to local authorities.

According to a statement released by Brooklyn Park police on Friday, officers rushed to a property in Brooklyn Park Thursday night after receiving a complaint of a youngster being shot. Officers attempted to help the boy, but he died on the spot.

The initial inquiry discovered that a 13-year-old child in the house, whose identity has not been revealed, was in possession of a firearm. At the time of the incident, the teen and several other minors were attempting to produce a social media video.

WCCO Channel 4 described Brooklyn Park Police Deputy Chief Mark Bruley as saying, “At some time around four to five juveniles had located a gun at the property, started utilizing the rifle out in the garage to do some type of social media type video.”

According to police, the 13-year-old boy fired the gun, wounding his 5-year-old victim.

“This is a tragic situation that necessitates a thorough inquiry,” Bruley added.

Adults were present at the time of the incident, but it’s unclear how the firearm wound up in the hands of the kids, according to NBC News.

The young shooter was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. According to officials, the 13-year-old could face manslaughter charges.

Depending on the conclusion of the investigation, the weapon’s owner, who has not been identified, may also face charges.

Adults have a “responsibility to make sure [kids]don’t have access to them,” according to Bruley, who advises gun owners to keep their rifles locked up and ammo stored separately.

According to authorities, the investigation into the fatal shot is still ongoing.

A similar occurrence occurred in Canton, Ohio, in October, when a 2-year-old toddler inadvertently discharged a pistol inside a residence, fatally shooting a 22-month-old boy.