While fiddling with a newly purchased gun, a California father accidentally shoots his 14-year-old son.

While “fiddling” with his new rifle, a California man accidently shot his 14-year-old son.

On Wednesday evening, the incident occurred inside a home in Cathedral City. The unidentified father, believing his recently purchased rifle was empty, pointed it towards a bedroom wall and fired the trigger. His son was injured by a bullet that passed through the bedroom wall.

“He was apparently fooling around with the rifle and tinkering with it…

and there was a loaded gun, which he had no idea about “According to KESQ, Sgt. Brian Barkley said.

“Fortunately, the bullet’s velocity was reduced by passing through the wall, so the impact wasn’t too harsh,” he added.

A gunshot wound to the boy’s left side of the back just missed his vital organs. The bullet was successfully removed after he was taken to a local hospital.

According to Yahoo News, authorities confirmed the gunshot was an accident and did not arrest the father after a preliminary inquiry.

“The father was visibly upset over his 14-year-old son being shot. “It was clear from the start that it was an accident…there was no malice, no argument,” Sgt. Barkley said, adding that the boy was in “excellent health.”” Once the investigation is completed, an incident report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for consideration.

Meanwhile, the officer claims that adequate training can help prevent similar tragedies.

“Attend a class…

Have a weapons instructor educate you how to handle the rifle, how to load it safely, and how to discharge it “he stated

He also urged all gun owners to keep their guns in a secure position and learn how to use them responsibly “Always keep your gun pointed in a safe direction and treat it as if it were loaded. Know what you want to achieve and go above and beyond.” Last month, while on a hunting vacation in Texas, a dad accidently shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter with a high-powered gun. When police and medics arrived on the scene, they discovered the girl had suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died a few hours later.