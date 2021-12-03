While feeding fish in her backyard pond, a woman narrowly avoids a deadly snake.

A woman in Australia narrowly avoided being bitten by a poisonous snake while feeding her goldfish in a pond in her backyard.

Stuart McKenzie, a snake catcher who works for the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24 hours a day, took to Facebook on Friday to discuss the incident. According to his post, the woman was feeding her goldfish when she noticed a serpent about a foot away from her, which turned out to be a red-bellied black (RBB) snake.

“A lady in Castaways was feeding the goldfish in her yard near the fish pond when she observed a giant black colored snake about a foot away from her,” he wrote.

The woman called her husband, who then dialed McKenzie’s number. The reptile was rescued by the snake catcher who rushed to the house.

“She bolted away and yelled to her husband, who dialed our number. They performed an excellent job of keeping an eye on the snake, and we were able to trap it quite fast when we arrived!” The snake catcher made a note of it.

The dangerous snake slithering through the yard before hiding between the bushes, according to a video of the rescue that has since been shared on social media. McKenzie coaxes the snake out of the underbrush and catches it with his hands. The snake is then placed in a blue bag and driven to a nearby forest, where it is released.

The video has gone viral on Facebook, with many of the snake catcher’s fans posting their thoughts about the reptile in the comments area.

“He’s a big man with a lot of speed. I don’t want to see him in public “One person made a comment.

“They enjoy crawling under things. Stunning large fella, “Another person made a comment.

“One of the most beautiful RBBs I’ve seen from you guys in a long time. Colors that are flawless, “Another user commented.

Although venomous, red-bellied black snakes rarely bite because they are usually calm and docile. They are most usually found in streams, rivers, creeks, swamps, and other wetland regions, but they may even venture into vegetated gardens near watercourses.

McKenzie shared another instance on Facebook earlier this week, saying he was summoned to a home when the owner discovered a python hidden in his desk drawer. The owner allegedly opened the drawer to fetch a stapler but instead discovered the 3-foot-long python. The rescue footage became viral on social media as well.