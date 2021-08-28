While families were inside, Dad assisted in the theft of BMW and Audi cars.

While families were inside, a father of ten assisted in the theft of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes vehicles.

Michael Clandillon was a member of a group that broke into eight residences and stole cars over the course of three months in 2019.

The 37-year-old was part of a convoy that took the keys to high-value vehicles.

The father told Liverpool Crown Court that he joined the group because he was “struggling financially.”

The offenses occurred between January and March, according to prosecutor Geoffrey Lowe.

He claimed that a white Vauxhall Mocha was observed during one of the crimes and later filmed on a domestic CCTV camera as part of a convoy.

The car was tracked, according to Mr Lowe, and it was seen driving into the Warrington region.

Clandillon was stopped in Sefton on March 7, 2019, while driving a Vauxhall Mocha, and his phone was taken.

Clandillon allegedly hired the car, as well as a VW Transporter and a Vauxhall Astra, according to the court.

Clandillon was identified at a number of the crimes according to cell site data and ANPR.

Volkswagen Golfs, BMWs, Mercedes, and an Audi S3 were among the vehicles stolen, with some being recovered.

Recorder Matthew Corbett-Jones, who presided over the punishment, described the conspiracy as “obviously targeted, smart, organized, and successful.”

The group conducted 13 burglaries in total, although Clandillon acknowledged to taking part in eight of them, which the prosecution accepted.

The crimes occurred in the early hours of the morning, when the victims were at home, and in some cases, the masked burglars were noticed by the victims.

Clandillon, of Bootle, worked for the gang as a driver, which the court described as “no less crucial to the operation’s success.”

The majority of the automobiles were used, and the judge noticed that Clandillon was not paid for his driving but did not partake in the profit.

“That is no consolation to the victims of these crimes, some of whom have lost significant property,” the judge stated.

He added that some of the victims were families with children, and that they must live with the dread that the crimes obviously induced.

“You have now been the victim of this type of,” the judge stated.

